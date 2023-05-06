Home Sport Football

Man City hosts Leeds, De Bruyne set to return for clash

City has a one-point lead over Arsenal with one game in hand but can temporarily move four points clear if they beat Leeds.

Published: 06th May 2023

Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. (File Photo | AP)

By Agencies

ENGLAND: Manchester City can improve its lead over second-placed Arsenal when it hosts relegation-threatened Leeds in one of five Premier League games.

It's a tough first opponent for new Leeds manager Sam Allardyce, who is up for the challenge after saying midweek there's “nobody ahead of me in football terms,” including City manager Pep Guardiola, as reported by AP

According to AFP, Pep Guardiola has revealed that Kevin De Bruyne could return to the Manchester City side for the Premier League leaders' match against Leeds on Saturday.

De Bruyne was sidelined for City's wins against Fulham and West Ham after suffering an unspecified injury in their victory over Arsenal on April 26.

The Belgium midfielder was back in training on Thursday and City boss Guardiola suggested it would not be a risk to put him straight back into action at the Etihad Stadium this weekend.

"He trained yesterday, trained good. Today we train and we decide after training," Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

(With inputs from AP and AFP)

