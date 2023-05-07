Home Sport Football

One dead, 200 hurt in Naples during title party, reports media

It is not yet clear if the shots were fired as part of the football celebrations, or if it was criminal activity, according to the Corriere della Sera daily.

Published: 07th May 2023 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Napoli_SerieA

Napoli fans celebrating. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NAPLES: A 26-year-old man died in Naples after being injured by shots fired during a night of celebrations sparked by Napoli winning its third Serie A title, media said Friday.

Three other people were injured in the same incident in the southern Italian city.

It is not yet clear if the shots were fired as part of the football celebrations, or if it was criminal activity, according to the Corriere della Sera daily.

La Stampa newspaper said the victim, who died after being taken to hospital, was linked to a local mafia clan. Police are investigating.

More than 200 people ended up in hospital overnight for injuries sustained during the celebrations, La Stampa said, from knife wounds to burns from firecrackers and asthma attacks caused by inhaling smoke from flares.

Napoli's 1-1 draw at Udinese on Thursday evening secured their third league title, and their first in 33 years, with a record-equalling five games to play.

Thousands of fans in Udine, at the Stadio Maradona in Naples and all around southern Italy's biggest city exploded with joy at the final whistle.

ALSO READ: Serie A condemns racism after Juventus fans abuse Romelu Lukaku

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Napoli Serie A Football Diego Maradona
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp