Bayer Leverkusen signs Benfica defender Alejandro Grimaldo on free transfer

Leverkusen's managing director for sport Simon Rolfes said the club's “ambitious concept for the coming years” had played a role in convincing Grimaldo to sign.

Benfica defender Alejandro Grimaldo. (Alejandro Grimaldo | Twitter)

By Associated Press

LEVERKUSEN: Europa League semifinalist Bayer Leverkusen will sign Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season, the German club said Monday.

The 27-year-old Spaniard was a key presence in Benfica's run to the quarterfinals of the Champions League before a 5-3 aggregate loss to Inter Milan last month.

Leverkusen faces Roma in the second leg of their Europa League semifinal on Thursday. Roma has a 1-0 lead from the first leg.

Leverkusen is seventh in the Bundesliga after rising up the table in the second half of the season under coach Xabi Alonso, who was hired in October with the team second from last.

