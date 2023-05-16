Home Sport Football

Sold-out Barcelona-Wolfsburg final in Women's Champs League

UEFA said on Tuesday no previous final had fully sold out since 2009 when its Women's Cup was rebranded as the Women's Champions League.

FC Barcelona women football team parade aboard a open-top bus. ( Photo | AFP )

By Associated Press

NYON: The Women's Champions League final next month is sold out for the first time in the competition's recent history and will set an attendance record in the Netherlands.

Barcelona, the beaten finalist last year, will face Wolfsburg on June 3 in front of more than 34,000 people at PSV Eindhoven's stadium.

Barcelona was the 2021 champion and Wolfsburg won back-to-back titles in 2013 and '14.

"Each team has picked up an allocation of more than 4,500 for their own supporters — far more than ever before," said Nadine Kessler, UEFA managing director of women's soccer.

Ticket prices ranged from 15 euros to 25 euros ($16 to $27).

The game should set a Dutch record for a women's game which stands at 30,640 in the same venue in 2019 when the national team hosted Australia.

The final is staged while the Netherlands is bidding to host the 2027 Women's World Cup in a joint project with neighbours Belgium and Germany. Brazil, South Africa and a joint United States-Mexico bid are the other candidates.

FIFA member federations will pick the winner on May 17 next year.

