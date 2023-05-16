Home Sport Football

Uruguay confirms Marcelo Bielsa as new coach

Bielsa coached Argentina from 1998-2004. His team was eliminated in the group stage of the 2002 World Cup and won the gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Published: 16th May 2023 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa is officially Uruguay's new manager. (File Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

MONTEVIDEO: Marcelo Bielsa was confirmed as the new Uruguay coach on Monday to the end of the 2026 World Cup.

The Uruguayan Football Association celebrated the arrival of 67-year-old Bielsa with a video and a series of memes mimicking the Argentine's renown as a great tactician.

“Our public demands gameplay and emotions. The time has arrived,” the association said on Twitter.

Bielsa’s first matches are likely in June when Uruguay is scheduled to play friendlies against Nicaragua and Cuba. South American World Cup qualifying will begin in September.

Bielsa coached Argentina from 1998-2004. His team was eliminated in the group stage of the 2002 World Cup and won the gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. He left the job for personal reasons.

Bielsa also coached Chile from 2007-11.

He's also had spells at Españyol, Athletic Bilbao, Marseille and Lille. He has been out of a job since February 2022 when he was fired by Leeds.

Uruguay went out of the group stage at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marcelo Bielsa Uruguay World Cup
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp