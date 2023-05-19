Chennai Football Association senior division league kicks off on May 19

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The senior division league of the Chennai Football Association (CFA) for the 2023-24 season will begin on Friday with ICF taking on Income Tax at the ICF stadium. E Sugumaran, CFA secretary, is delighted that the league will kick off with all the players eager to perform. The teams that have been promoted are all the more enthusiastic to leave a mark.

In the last few years, court cases and Covid had been a stumbling block in the conduct of the league.

“CFA league 2018-19 had to be stopped mid-way due to a court case and the committee headed by an advocate appointed by Hon’ble High Court also could not conduct the league due to negative attitude from a particular club. Then Covid came in the way for the 2019-20, and 2020-21 seasons. 2021-22 the league was held with Viva Chennai being the champions,’’ said Sugumaran.

Viva Chennai — who bagged 20 points to top the table last season with 6 wins, two draws and a loss — will not be playing this year. “ICF, Income Tax RC, Central Excise, Swaraj FC, Indian Bank, Accountant General Office, Chennai Customs and Nethaji FC are the eight teams in the fray. It will be an 8-team single-leg round-robin tournament. Each team will have to play seven matches.

Central Excise and Real Madras are the promoted teams. ICF and Nethaji FC were also promoted as Chennai FC and Chennai City FC did not play in the league. However, this year both Viva Chennai and Real Madras are not playing,’’ he informed.

“You can see a new champion this year. It all boils down to how you start the tournament and carry forward the momentum. There are several teams in the league that have won the title in the past. So one never knows who will be the dark horse to win,’’ added Sugumaran.

