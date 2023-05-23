Iconic 'Christ the Redeemer' goes dark as Brazil stands in solidarity with Vinicius Jr

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: After the Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr was subjected to racial abuse during a club match in Spain, the nation's iconic Christ the Redeemer has turned off the lights in a show of support for the Real Madrid star.

The lights of the iconic statue, which is also a national landmark, were turned off for an hour on Monday night. The lights were turned off to cap a day where the Brazilian government and the world of football united to condemn the racist acts that took place at the Spanish league match on Sunday.

On Sunday, Vinicius was racially abused by fans of the opposing team during the La Liga matches. The incident has gained global attention with many asking for action against the abusers.

The Archdiocesan sanctuary that manages the Christ the Redeemer turned off the light in cooperation with the Brazilian FA and the Observatory of Racial Discrimination in Football.

Vinicius later wrote on his Twitter: "Black and imposing. Christ the Redeemer was just like that. An action of solidarity that moves me. But I want, above all, to inspire and bring more light to our struggle. I really appreciate all the affection and support I've received in the last few months. Both in Brazil and around the world. I know exactly who's who. Count on me because the good ones are the majority, and I won't give up. I have a purpose in life, and if I have to suffer more and more so that future generations don't go through similar situations, I'm ready and prepared."

Preto e imponente. O Cristo Redentor ficou assim há pouco. Uma ação de solidariedade que me emociona. Mas quero, sobretudo, inspirar e trazer mais luz à nossa luta.



Agradeço demais toda a corrente de carinho e apoio que recebi nos últimos meses. Tanto no Brasil quanto mundo… pic.twitter.com/zVBcD4eF8k — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) May 22, 2023

The Brazilian Government and President have come to Vinicius' defence. "It's not fair that a boy coming out of poverty, that won in life, that is becoming one of the best players in the world - he's certainly the best at Real Madrid - is subjected to abuse at every stadium he plays. I think it is important that FIFA, the Spanish league and the leagues of other countries take the strongest actions possible", Brazilian President Lula da Silva has stated.

Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, and Sports figures like Kylian Mbappe, and Rio Ferdinand has expressed their solidarity with Vinicius Jr.

Meanwhile, Spanish police have arrested four men suspected of hanging an effigy of Vinicius from a bridge in January. The arrest happened amid criticisms against the Spanish league after racial abuse against Vinicius during a match in Madrid.

CHENNAI: After the Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr was subjected to racial abuse during a club match in Spain, the nation's iconic Christ the Redeemer has turned off the lights in a show of support for the Real Madrid star. The lights of the iconic statue, which is also a national landmark, were turned off for an hour on Monday night. The lights were turned off to cap a day where the Brazilian government and the world of football united to condemn the racist acts that took place at the Spanish league match on Sunday. On Sunday, Vinicius was racially abused by fans of the opposing team during the La Liga matches. The incident has gained global attention with many asking for action against the abusers. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Archdiocesan sanctuary that manages the Christ the Redeemer turned off the light in cooperation with the Brazilian FA and the Observatory of Racial Discrimination in Football. Vinicius later wrote on his Twitter: "Black and imposing. Christ the Redeemer was just like that. An action of solidarity that moves me. But I want, above all, to inspire and bring more light to our struggle. I really appreciate all the affection and support I've received in the last few months. Both in Brazil and around the world. I know exactly who's who. Count on me because the good ones are the majority, and I won't give up. I have a purpose in life, and if I have to suffer more and more so that future generations don't go through similar situations, I'm ready and prepared." Preto e imponente. O Cristo Redentor ficou assim há pouco. Uma ação de solidariedade que me emociona. Mas quero, sobretudo, inspirar e trazer mais luz à nossa luta. Agradeço demais toda a corrente de carinho e apoio que recebi nos últimos meses. Tanto no Brasil quanto mundo… pic.twitter.com/zVBcD4eF8k — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) May 22, 2023 The Brazilian Government and President have come to Vinicius' defence. "It's not fair that a boy coming out of poverty, that won in life, that is becoming one of the best players in the world - he's certainly the best at Real Madrid - is subjected to abuse at every stadium he plays. I think it is important that FIFA, the Spanish league and the leagues of other countries take the strongest actions possible", Brazilian President Lula da Silva has stated. Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, and Sports figures like Kylian Mbappe, and Rio Ferdinand has expressed their solidarity with Vinicius Jr. Meanwhile, Spanish police have arrested four men suspected of hanging an effigy of Vinicius from a bridge in January. The arrest happened amid criticisms against the Spanish league after racial abuse against Vinicius during a match in Madrid.