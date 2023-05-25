Home Sport Football

Four people accused of hanging Vinícius Júnior's effigy released from custody

A Spanish judge prohibited the four people from attempting to communicate with Vinícius and also temporarily banned them from a 1-kilometre area around Madrid’s stadium and training facilities.

Published: 25th May 2023 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: Four people accused of hanging an effigy of Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior off a highway bridge were released from custody Thursday while still under investigation for perpetrating a hate crime.

A Spanish judge prohibited the four people from attempting to communicate with Vinícius. They also have a temporary restraining order banning them from a 1-kilometre (0.62-mile) area around Madrid’s stadium and training facilities and from coming within the same distance of any soccer stadium between four hours before and four hours after a Spanish league game.

The court statement said the four people are also being investigated for trying to damage the moral integrity of Vinícius. It added that the four opted not to answer the judge’s questions in their first court appearance, in line with their constitutional rights.

The incident of the effigy occurred on Jan. 26 in the buildup to a derby match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

ALSO READ: Four arrested on suspicion of hanging Vinícius Júnior effigy off bridge

But it wasn’t until Tuesday when police made the arrests amid a public uproar that has engulfed Spain following the latest episode of racial abuse being targeted at Vinícius.

Police on Tuesday also detained three people accused of verbally abusing Vinícius with racist slurs during a match on Saturday in Valencia at Mestalla Stadium, which will have parts of stands closed for the next five games. Those three were also released from custody.

The 22-year-old Vinícius, who is Black, has been subjected to repeated racist taunts since he arrived in Spain five years ago from his native Brazil.

In Spain, hate crimes are typically punished with one-to-four years of prison time, while crimes against a person’s moral integrity are punished with six-to-24 months behind bars.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vinicius Junior LaLiga racism Effigy
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp