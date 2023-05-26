We are placed in tough group for AFC Cup 2024: Chhetri  

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the AFC Cup next year, the Indian football team led by Sunil Chhetri arrived here to take part in the third edition of the Intercontinental Football Cup scheduled to be held at Kalinga Stadium from June 9 to 18. The team will then travel to Bangalore for the SAFF Championship.

India qualified for the second consecutive edition of the AFC Cup tournament for the first time in its history and they are placed alongside Australia, Syria and Uzbekistan. Speaking about the group, Indian striker Chhetri said, "We all knew that we are placed in a tough group. Now it’s the time to put our best in our preparation to showcase our potential in the AFC Cup at Qatar in January 2024”.

Regarding the importance of the Intercontinental Cup, the skipper said, “Every international assignment is having its own importance. We must aim to win each and every match of the Intercontinental Cup here in Bhubaneswar. India are one of the most formidable teams in Asia and it’s beneficial for them only to test themselves against the teams like Lebanon, Mongolia, and Vanuatu who also do share a reputation of being strong sides."

Talking about the stadium, Chettri said, “I had played here earlier, Bhubaneswar has one of the best grounds and infrastructures in the country, hence playing here will surely help us in our preparations for our upcoming major tournaments,”

India, ranked 101 in the most recent FIFA Rankings, will be up against Lebanon, Mongolia, and Vanuatu. This will be the third edition of the Hero Intercontinental Cup, with the previous two held in Mumbai (2018) and Ahmedabad (2019). The four-nation tournament will also serve as the preparatory event for the SAFF Championship 2023, which is set to commence on June 21 in Bengaluru.

