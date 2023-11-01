Home Sport Football

Saudi ready for summer or winter World Cup in 2034: Football Association chief

Saudi Arabia's apparently successful bid, just 27 days after announcing it, comes less than a year after neighbouring Qatar held the first Winter World Cup.

Published: 01st November 2023 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

FIFA World Cup Trophy

Image used for representational purpose.

By AFP

DOHA: Saudi Arabia is prepared to host the 2034 World Cup in summer or winter, its football chief told AFP, after the oil giant became the sole bidder for the tournament.

"Of course, we are ready for all possibilities," Saudi Arabian Football Federation president Yasser al-Misehal said late on Tuesday at the Asian Football Confederation awards in Doha.

Saudi Arabia's apparently successful bid, just 27 days after announcing it, comes less than a year after neighbouring Qatar held the first Winter World Cup, a decision that forced a pause to league competitions in Europe.

Summers in the desert kingdom can touch 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit), temperatures that would be considered dangerous for football and likely too hot for fans to be outside.

"Today there are many new technologies that help you with cooling or adding air conditioners in stadiums, in addition to the fact that there are many cities in the kingdom that enjoy a very wonderful atmosphere in the summer," Misehal said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2034 World Cup saudi arabia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp