Home Sport Football

Rashford going to nightclub party after United's heavy City defeat was 'unacceptable', says Erik ten Hag

Rashford plundered 30 goals for United last season and signed a new five-year deal with the club over the summer, but has struggled this season with one goal in 14 appearances.

Published: 04th November 2023 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2023 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says it was “unacceptable” for Marcus Rashford to go to a nightclub party after the team's humiliating 3-0 derby defeat at home to Manchester City on Sunday.

Reports emerged the day after the match that the England international, who turned 26 on Tuesday, had gone to a nightclub in Manchester for a pre-arranged birthday party hours after the Old Trafford loss in the Premier League.

Rashford plundered 30 goals for United last season and signed a new five-year deal with the club over the summer, but has struggled this season with one goal in 14 appearances.

“Yes, I am aware of it,” Ten Hag said Friday. “I spoke with him about it. It’s unacceptable, I told him, he apologized and that’s it. For the rest it’s an internal matter.”

Ten Hag repeated it was an “internal matter” when asked if Rashford had been fined for an incident that he says will not impact the forward's availability for Saturday’s crunch Premier League trip to Fulham.

Eighth-place United has lost five of its 10 league games this season.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manchester United Marcus Rashford

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp