As Trossard scores Arsenal's landmark goal, here are few clubs that scored 1,000 goals in their home stadium

Leandro Trossard was the protagonist in Arsenal's win against Burnley. The Belgian's goal not only moved Arsenal to the second place in the English Premier League table, but also notched up their 1,000th goal at the Emirates Stadium.

The landmark goal was scored just before the break, after a brilliant header from Bukayo Saka.

The 1000th Arsenal goal scored at Emirates Stadium pic.twitter.com/LAa95Xf5Lp November 12, 2023

Gilberto Silva netted the first goal for the stadium when it was opened in 2006 in a match against Aston Villa. The club’s current manager Mikel Arteta scored the 500th goal against Anderlecht on November 4, 2014.

The 900th goal was scored by Charlie Patino on December 21, 2021, in a match against Sunderland.

Trossard bravely opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time before providing a perfect delivery from a corner for William Saliba to restore the Gunners' lead after Josh Brownhill had levelled.

It was Trossard's sixth goal of the season, and seventh in all for the club, and incredibly all seven have been assisted by Bukayo Saka.

Here are a few EPL clubs that have scored 1000 goals in their stadiums

Manchester United

Manchester United were the first team in the Premier League to hit 1000 goals in their own stadium, when Anthony Martial scored against Everton at the Theatre of Dreams on April 3, 2016.

Chelsea

Spanish forward Pedro scored the club's 1,000th Premier League goal at Stamford Bridge, opening the scoring in a 2–0 win against Fulham on December 2, 2018. It was Pedro's 150th Chelsea appearance.

Liverpool

Robert Firmino was the man with the milestone strike for Liverpool when he scored their 1,000th goal at Anfield in a 4–3 win over Crystal Palace on January 19, 2019.

Manchester City

Bernardo Silva's strike against Newcastle United on March 4, 2023 was Manchester City's 1000th home goal in the Premier League era, making their side the sixth to reach that milestone.

