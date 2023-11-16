Odisha to get AIFF-FIFA football academy on Nov 21

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The All Indian Football Federation's (AIFF) world-class football academy in Odisha will soon be a reality with Arsene Wenger, the chief of global football development of FIFA, all set to inaugurate the facility here on November 21.

The academy will be set up under the FIFA Talent Development Scheme.

Revealing FIFA’s decision, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said Bhubaneswar has been chosen for setting up the country’s first AIFF-FIFA talent academy to nurture football talents of the country.

“Odisha government is committed to provide all support for growth of the sport and we are working in close partnership with Indian Football to create the best facilities for our football players,” the chief minister posted on social media platform X.

Secretary of Sports and Youth Services department R Vineel Krishna told The New Indian Express that infrastructure for the academy is ready and the state government will take the opportunity of Wenger’s visit to India at that time for the inauguration of the facility.

During Wenger’s visit, he said, the state government will sign a memorandum of understanding with FIFA for the academy. About 40 to 50 football talents have already been selected for training in the academy. Bhubaneswar already has six FIFA certified football grounds.

He said the state government is working in close partnership with AIFF to create best facilities for football players. It will provide infrastructure support and also look after player’s requirements in the academy.

“We are excited that Bhubaneswar has been selected for the FIFA talent academy. The chief minister has directed us to provide all support for the development of football in India,” Krishna said.

The FIFA talent development scheme is aimed at collaborating with different member associations across the world to increase competitiveness of their national teams. FIFA has also rolled out its talent coaching programme, with which it intends to provide active on-ground support to the member associations.

Speaking on the development, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said Wenger will be in India from November 19 to 23. During the period, he and his team will meet ISL, I-League clubs and all those who are involved with Youth Development in Indian football.

“We are confident that Wenger’s vast experience and keen understanding of things would be of huge help in turning this academy into a world-class facility,” he added.

