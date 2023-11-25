Home Sport Football

Newcastle routs Chelsea 4-1 as Reece James is sent off

Newcastle United's Joelinton has a shot on goal, during the Premier League match against Chelsea. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NEWCASTLE: After a recent upturn in form, Chelsea came crashing down to earth on Saturday after being routed 4-1 by Newcastle in the Premier League.

Influential Chelsea defender Reece James was also sent off in the match at St. James' Park as Mauricio Pochettino suffered his heaviest loss since becoming manager of the London club.

Goals from Alexander Isak, Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton and Anthony Gordon secured the win for Newcastle, with Raheem Sterling scoring for Chelsea.

Newcastle's win came after back-to-back losses against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and losing to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Midtable Chelsea has conceded four goals in consecutive games after drawing 4-4 with Manchester City before the international break.

That result had continued the team's improving form, having lost just one game in its last eight in all competitions.

But defeat at Newcastle was the latest setback for Pochettino, who had endured a troubled start to the season, with his team winning just one of its first six league games.

Isak put Newcastle in front after 13 minutes and Sterling equalized 10 minutes later.

After the break, Newcastle took control with two goals in the space of a minute. Lascelles restored its lead on the hour and Joelinton made it 3-1 in the 61st.

James was sent off in the 73rd and Gordon completed the rout 10 minutes after that.

