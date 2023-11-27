Home Sport Football

Angry Everton fans march to Goodison Park in protest at 10-point deduction in Premier League

This was Everton's first match since the club received a punishment that many in soccer feel doesn't fit the crime.

Published: 27th November 2023 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2023 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

A child holds a placard reading 'All I want for Christmas is our ten points back' prior to the start of the EPL soccer match between Everton and Manchester United on Nov. 26, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LIVERPOOL: Everton fans marched in their thousands to Goodison Park ahead of a match against Manchester United on Sunday, protesting against the decision to dock their team a Premier League-record 10 points for breaching financial rules.

Supporters on the march held up pink cards featuring the word “corrupt” and the logo of the Premier League, and chanted “We shall not be moved.” On one huge banner read the message: “Where there is power, greed and money ... there is corruption.”

There is widespread anger at the Merseyside club at the severity of the sanction handed out by a disciplinary commission after Everton went less than 20 million pounds over the maximum losses allowed of 105 million pounds ($130 million) across a three-year period, according to the league's profit and sustainability rules.

This was Everton's first match since the club received a punishment that many in soccer feel doesn't fit the crime. It made for a hostile atmosphere inside Goodison Park as fans jeered the Premier League anthem and waved the pink cards when the players came out of the tunnel before kickoff.

There was a huge chant in the 10th minute — marking the 10 points docked — accusing the league of corruption.

Everton started the game tied for points with last-place Burnley, five points from safety, and stayed there after losing 3-0 to United, despite an encouraging performance for large parts of the game.

Everton manager Sean Dyche said it had been “a tough 10 days to take the news.”

“Most people think how unjust it is, including our fans, myself and the football club. We have to perform and win games."

Dyche said his team showed character in the circumstances.

“It is the glue that holds the group together,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Everton Premier League disciplinary commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp