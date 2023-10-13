Home Sport Football

Spain's Women's World Cup-winning coach Jorge Vilda takes over Morocco's women's team

Vilda led Spain to its first Women's World Cup title even though 15 players rebelled against him last year, demanding more professional methods by the coach.

Published: 13th October 2023 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2023 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Spain's 42-year-old head coach Jorge Vilda.

Jorge Vilda. (File photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: Jorge Vilda, who led Spain to the Women's World Cup title before being fired weeks later, will take over as coach of Morocco's women's national team, the Moroccan football federation said Thursday.

Vilda was fired as part of the changes at the Spanish federation following the crisis prompted by former president Luis Rubiales kissing a player on the lips during the World Cup awards ceremony in August.

Vilda was later summoned by a Spanish judge as part of the investigation into Rubiales' kiss on player Jenni Hermoso. Vilda was among those accused of trying to convince Hermoso to back Rubiales after the kiss. He denied wrongdoing.

Vilda led Spain to its first Women's World Cup title even though 15 players rebelled against him last year, demanding more professional methods by the coach. He stayed in the job with the support of Rubiales.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SpainMoroccoJorge Vilda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp