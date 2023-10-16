Home Sport Football

Israel-Hamas war: France player who laughed during minute’s silence for war victims apologizes for ‘nervous laugh’

Todibo said he had a “nervous laugh” after French media reported he had been asked by the French soccer federation’s ethics body to explain himself.

Published: 16th October 2023 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2023 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

Squads observe a moment of silence for the victims of Hamas attack in Israel ahead of the Euro 2024 group B qualifying soccer match between The Netherlands and France, Oct. 13, 2023. (Photo | AP)

Squads observe a moment of silence for the victims of Hamas attack in Israel ahead of the Euro 2024 group B qualifying soccer match between The Netherlands and France, Oct. 13, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: France defender Jean-Clair Todibo apologized Monday after he was filmed laughing during a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of the war between Israel and Hamas and of a teacher killed in France by a suspected extremist.

The minute’s silence was held before France’s 2-1 win over the Netherlands on Friday in a European Championship qualifier.

Todibo said he had a “nervous laugh” after French media reported he had been asked by the French soccer federation’s ethics body to explain himself.

“I don’t think I’m a disrespectful guy when it comes to these things. I had a nervous laugh, but in no way was I making fun of the current situation,” he told journalists ahead of Tuesday’s friendly match against Scotland.

Todibo said that he was sitting in the stands, in the middle of opposing supporters.

“Some made jokes and I laughed nervously,” he said. “In no way was I making fun of the situation.”

France coach Didier Deschamps said Todibo came to see him to apologize, adding that the player had been “affected” by the controversy.

According to L’Equipe newspaper, the ethics body wrote to the Nice player to ask him to explain himself.

“We are officially asking Mr. Todibo for explanations of his incomprehensible attitude during the minute’s silence,” Patrick Anton, the president of the ethics body, was quoted as saying. ”If they are not satisfactory, we will refer his case to the French federation’s disciplinary committee.”

Todibo, who received a late call-up by Deschamps following the withdrawal of Arsenal defender William Saliba, did not play against the Netherlands. Deschamps said he remained available for the match against Scotland in the northern city of Lille.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
France Football Israel-Hamas war

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp