Hurst, Beckham lead wave of tributes to Bobby Charlton

By AFP

LONDON: England World Cup winner Geoff Hurst and former Manchester United star David Beckham led the tributes to Bobby Charlton, who died on Saturday at the age of 86.

Hurst, who scored a hat-trick in the 1966 final for England against West Germany after Charlton had scored crucial goals on the way to the final, described him as "a great colleague and friend".

"Very sad news today, (one) of the true Greats Sir Bobby Charlton has passed away," Hurst wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"We will never forget him & nor will all of football.

"A great colleague & friend he will be sorely missed by all of the country beyond sport alone."

Beckham said Charlton had had a huge influence on his career -- and his Manchester United-loving father had named him after him.

"It all began with Sir Bobby. Sir Bobby was the reason I had the opportunity to play for Manchester United," Beckham posted on Instagram.

"I will be forever grateful to a man I was named after, someone I looked up to and was a hero to many around the world not just in Manchester and our country where he won the World Cup in 1966.

"A true gentleman, family man and truly a national hero... Today isn't just a sad day for Manchester United & England it's a sad day for football and everything that Sir Bobby represented."

Wayne Rooney, who overtook Charlton as United's leading scorer, said he was "still in shock" at the death.

"Sir Bobby was always great with me. We had conversations not just about football but about life," said Rooney, who has just returned to English football as Birmingham City manager.

"He's a huge loss to football and a huge loss to his family, more importantly. He'll be greatly missed."

Former England forward Gary Lineker described Charlton as "England's greatest ever player".

"Deeply saddened to hear that Sir Bobby Charlton has died," Lineker said on X.

"A truly wonderful footballer and genuinely lovely man. A World Cup winner, (Manchester United) great and, for me, England's greatest ever player."

Gary Neville, the former Manchester United captain, said on social media Charlton was "the Greatest English Football player and Manchester United's greatest ambassador" .

"A champion on and off the pitch and a Busby Babe that paved the way for all to come at United."

'Mr Manchester United'

For former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, Charlton was "Mr Manchester United" -- and recalled they had exchanged words when United won the European Cup for the third time in 2008.

"Icon, Legend, Great! these words are thrown around by all of us to many who 100% don't deserve them, especially when you compare them to man of Sir Bobby's calibre," Ferdinand said on X.

"What a true gentleman of not many words, but when he spoke you stood still, stopped what you were doing and listened.

"A lot of the history was living and breathing through him and he was a constant at the club while I was there -- travelling with us all over the world.

"The words he shared with me at the bottom of those stairs in Moscow, before I went up to lift the CL trophy will stay with me forever.

"It was a privilege for me to even get that moment with him at that specific time."

Icon, Legend, Great! these words are thrown around by all of us to many who 100% don’t deserve them, especially when you compare them to man of Sir Bobby’s calibre.

United great Eric Cantona posted on Instagram: "Rest in Peace dear Sir Bobby Charlton. One of the best of all time."

Current Manchester United midfielder Casemiro said on X: "Lifting the European Cup of 1968 with Red Devils was an absolute milestone for the legendary history of our club.

"Rest In Peace Sir Bobby Charlton."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Charlton was "a big legend" who had paved the way for future generations.

Tributes to Charlton came from abroad as well.

Bayern Munich board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: "He was a great person and a true gentleman who FC Bayern valued very much."

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meanwhile said Charlton "has a place in history as one of the game's greatest players and was hugely loved."

