Ivan ashan’s return boosts Kerala Blasters’ hopes

KOCHI: With head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, affectionately called ‘Ashan’, returning to the team after serving a 10-match ban, the Kerala Blasters fans are ecstatic and hope his presence will bring new momentum to the team. Ivan faced a 10-match ban followed by a fine of `5 lakh from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for his involvement in an altercation during the ISL eliminator against Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava stadium on March 3, 2023.

“Finally, the long wait has come to an end as our ‘Ashan’ has taken charge as the head coach. The team feels complete only when Ivan is with them. The positive vibe he brings to the team’s players and fans is enough to prove what he is capable of. We are excited and thrilled to watch the team’s performance under Ivan,” said Krishna Raj, a Kerala Blasters fan from Thrissur. Manjappada, the fan group of Kerala Blasters, is planning to celebrate the return by creating a large mosaic tifo at the JNI stadium during the Blasters’ match against Odisha FC on Friday.

“We want to give a star-studded welcome to the coach. He deserves it. He is the one who helped KBFC evolve into one of the strongest teams in the Indian Super League. The eastern gallery will witness a mosaic tifo to give a grand welcome to our coach. The electrifying atmosphere at the JNI stadium will highlight who Ivan is to the fans. We are excited and thrilled to witness our master’s return,” said Nikhil Thomas, the president of Manjappada.

The return is not only exciting for the fans and players but also for the 46-year-old Serbian coach, who joined the club on June 17, 2021. “I am excited to meet the fans. I look forward to seeing them in Kochi tomorrow. They have been with me in both good and bad times. I feel lucky to be back among them,” said Ivan when asked about his return to the team.

So far, the Serbian coach has managed Blasters in 52 matches. The Yellow Army’s performance under Ivan includes 24 wins, ten draws, and 18 losses, with a pass percentage of 46.15. Ivan Vukomanovic is the only manager in the history of the Yellow Army to have his contract renewed.

The Blasters have had a mixed start to the season, with moments of brilliance but also struggling with inconsistency. Ivan’s return is expected to reignite the team’s spirits and lead to a successful campaign.

