Home Sport Football

Manuel Neuer set to return for Bayern Munich 10 months after breaking his leg skiing

Bayern signed Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer last season as cover for the injured Neuer but let him leave for Inter Milan in the offseason. Longtime backup Sven Ulreich has played so far this season.

Published: 27th October 2023 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2023 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer attends a team training session in Munich, Germany, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MUNICH: Bayern Munich goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer is in line to play Saturday for the first time since breaking his leg skiing last year, coach Thomas Tuchel said Friday.

Neuer last played at the World Cup in Qatar on Dec. 1 as the German national team was eliminated in the group stage. The following week, he broke his lower leg while on vacation.

Tuchel said that Neuer will play against Darmstadt "if nothing happens in training.” He added that the long recovery from injury had been a test of Neuer's character and that “I am sure that he will get very quickly into the rhythm where he is at his best.”

Bayern signed Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer last season as cover for the injured Neuer but let him leave for Inter Milan in the offseason. Longtime backup Sven Ulreich has played so far this season.

Bayern is currently third in the Bundesliga, two points behind leader Bayer Leverkusen, and promoted Darmstadt is 12th.

As well as returning to action with Bayern, the 37-year-old Neuer faces a challenge to regain the first-choice goalkeeper position for Germany ahead of hosting next year's European Championship. Barcelona's Marc-André ter Stegen has played all but one of Germany's games since Neuer was injured.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FootballBayern MunichThomas Tuchel Manuel Neuer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp