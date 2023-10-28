Sam Kerr 'filled with pride' as football centre named in her honour

By AFP

PERTH: Chelsea striker Sam Kerr said she was filled with pride after her hometown in Australia named a new state-of-the-art training facility after her.

The Matildas captain is among the world's highest-profile footballers and is credited with helping drive the booming popularity of the women's game.

Her name will now adorn the recently built State Football Centre in the Western Australia capital Perth, which was used as a base by five teams during this year's Women's World Cup.

"As a proud West Australian, I am incredibly privileged to have this amazing State Football Centre named after me," said Australia's all-time leading goal scorer, adding that it "fills me with pride".

"Football centres such as this create opportunities for kids that enable them to reach their full potential, and that is the ultimate goal," she said late Friday.

The facility, with a two-storey grandstand, two competition and training pitches, and three five-a-side fields, will now be known as the Sam Kerr Football Centre.

Western Australia Premier Roger Cook called Kerr "an incredible role model".

"We want the next generation of football stars to play and train at this centre and think about their own sporting dreams," he added.

Kerr, who began her career with Perth Glory, is back in the city for Australia's qualifying matches for next year's Paris Olympics.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PERTH: Chelsea striker Sam Kerr said she was filled with pride after her hometown in Australia named a new state-of-the-art training facility after her. The Matildas captain is among the world's highest-profile footballers and is credited with helping drive the booming popularity of the women's game. Her name will now adorn the recently built State Football Centre in the Western Australia capital Perth, which was used as a base by five teams during this year's Women's World Cup.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "As a proud West Australian, I am incredibly privileged to have this amazing State Football Centre named after me," said Australia's all-time leading goal scorer, adding that it "fills me with pride". "Football centres such as this create opportunities for kids that enable them to reach their full potential, and that is the ultimate goal," she said late Friday. The facility, with a two-storey grandstand, two competition and training pitches, and three five-a-side fields, will now be known as the Sam Kerr Football Centre. Western Australia Premier Roger Cook called Kerr "an incredible role model". "We want the next generation of football stars to play and train at this centre and think about their own sporting dreams," he added. Kerr, who began her career with Perth Glory, is back in the city for Australia's qualifying matches for next year's Paris Olympics. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp