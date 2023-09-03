Home Sport Football

Big spending Chelsea stunned by Nottingham Forest in Premier League

It was club-record signing Moises Caicedo who was at fault for Anthony Elanga’s goal, while former Manchester City player Cole Palmer could not make an impact after coming off the bench for his debut.

Published: 03rd September 2023 11:47 AM

Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge stadium in London. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Anthony Elanga came off the bench to score the only goal of the game as Nottingham Forest stunned big-spending Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The Blues stuck with the same side that beat Luton in the previous round but looked toothless in attack even after Elanga's strike early in the second half.

Despite spending more than $500 million on nine new signings, Mauricio Pochettino has made just two changes to his starting lineup in four Premier League games — and they have won only one of them.

It was club-record signing Moises Caicedo who was at fault for Elanga’s goal, while Cole Palmer could not make an impact after coming off the bench for his debut a day after completing his move from Manchester City.

Raheem Sterling was the liveliest spark in Chelsea’s attack during a forgettable first half, while the visitors were forced into a change in first-half stoppage time after Danilo limped off from chasing a ball over the top. Elanga came on.

The Sweden forward, signed from Manchester United this offseason, got off the mark for Forest shortly after the restart.

A heavy touch in midfield from Caicedo gifted possession to Forest with Chelsea’s defence out of position and Taiwo Awoniyi threaded a pass through the legs of Thiago Silva and into the path of Elanga, who coolly slotted past Robert Sanchez to break the deadlock.

Pochettino threw on Noni Madueke, Palmer, Ian Maatsen and Mykhailo Mudryk in search of a goal, but striker Nicolas Jackson missed the best chance when he turned the ball over the bar from six yards after some good work from Sterling picked him out in a great position.

Forest led at Manchester United 2-0 last weekend before losing 3-2, but held on this time for its second win of the season.

