Thomas Müller is recalled to the Germany squad for the first time since the World Cup

By Associated Press

WOLFSBURG, Germany: Thomas Müller’s career with the German national team isn’t over yet.

Coach Hansi Flick recalled the 33-year-old Müller to the team Monday for the first time in nine months after striker Niclas Füllkrug pulled a tendon.

Müller played the last of his 121 games for Germany at the World Cup in Qatar on Dec. 1 as the Germans failed to make it past the group stage. Müller said at the time it might have been his last international game but later said he’d been “emotional” and would remain available for selection. He wasn’t called up for any of five friendlies since then.

Müller returns at a crunch time for Germany and Flick ahead of hosting the European Championship next year.

Germany has won only once in five games in 2023 and now faces friendlies against Japan — which beat Germany at the World Cup — in Wolfsburg on Saturday and World Cup runner-up France on Sept. 12 in Dortmund.

Müller captained Bayern Munich in a 2-1 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday, his first start of the season for the club.

Germany described Füllkrug’s injury as a “slight tendon strain” and said he has not yet been ruled out of the squad but may not be fit to play the two upcoming friendlies. He came off the bench in the 78th minute of his Dortmund debut Friday after signing from Werder Bremen.

