Lamine Yamal becomes youngest player to score in a European qualifier as Spain routs Georgia 7-1

At age 16 years and 57 days, he beat the record set by Gareth Bale, who was 17 years and 83 days when he scored for Wales against Slovakia in 2006.

Spain's Lamine Yamal, centre, challenges for the ball with Georgia's Luka Gagnidze, left, during the Euro 2024 group A qualifying soccer match between Georgia and Spain . (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TBILISI: Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to score in a European Championship qualifier as Spain beat Georgia 7-1 on Friday.

Yamal's strike in the 74th minute also saw him make history as Spain's youngest goal scorer. Gavi had previously set the record at 17 years and 10 months.

Yamal had come on as a first-half substitute to become the youngest player to appear for Spain, a record also previously held by Gavi in 2021 when he was 17 years and 62 days.

Yamal's record-breaking night overshadowed Alvaro Morata's hat trick in the rout against Georgia.

Spain took a 4-0 lead inside 40 minutes at Boris Paichadze Stadium in Tbilisi to move up to second in Group A on six points after three games.

Scotland, which beat Cyprus 3-0, leads the group on 15 points after winning all five of its games so far.

Morata opened the scoring for Spain in the 22nd and got his second in the 40th. He completed his hat trick in the 65th.

Solomon Kvirkvelia scored an own-goal in the 27th to double Spain's lead and Dani Olmo added another in the 38th.

Spain led 4-0 at halftime, but Giorgi Chakvetadze pulled one back for Georgia four minutes after the break.

After Morata's third made it 5-1, Nico Williams scored a sixth for the visitors in the 68th.

Yamal capped a historic evening when the forward converted Williams’ cross with a fine left-footed finish.

Yamal had already set milestones at Barcelona.

After he caught the eye of coach Xavi Hernández while playing for the club’s youth sides, Yamal went on to become the youngest player to appear for Barcelona in April when he was 15 years, 9 months, 16 days. Last month he became the youngest player to start for Barcelona. He has yet to score for his club's senior team.

