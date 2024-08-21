Leverkusen's league: Bundesliga starts with Bayern Munich in unaccustomed role of challenger

BERLIN: For the first time in 12 years, Bayern Munich is not the defending champion going into a new Bundesliga season. Bayer Leverkusen stayed undefeated last season to snap Bayern's 11-year reign as German champion and completed a domestic double by winning the German Cup to underscore its credentials as the country's best team.

The question is how long Xabi Alonso's team can keep its remarkable run going – Leverkusen defeated Stuttgart on penalties to win the German Supercup on Saturday when there was little sign of any easing off or drop in intensity.

How will a wounded Bayern team react and can it reassert its status as Germany's No. 1?

And what about the other contenders who will hope to build on their achievements last season?

Runner-up Stuttgart finished ahead of Bayern on 73 points – its’ best-ever total – and saw a host of its players graduate to the German national team for the European Championship.

Leipzig finished fourth thanks in part to Dutch forward Xavi Simons – who's staying another year after rebutting interest from Bayern – and Borussia Dortmund hit the reset button after a disappointing fifth-place finish in the Bundesliga. Edin Terzić's team reached the Champions League final, showing it can compete at the highest levels. His successor, Nuri Sahin, is tasked with improving Dortmund's domestic standing.

Here are five things to know before Leverkusen starts its title defence at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Friday:

Leverkusen the team to beat

Repeating its success is the biggest challenge for Leverkusen. Xabi Alonso's team played 53 competitive games last season and only lost one – 3-0 to Atalanta in the Europa League final. The Champions League will provide a tougher challenge this season, potentially with knock-on effects in the Bundesliga. Summer transfer activity has been relatively quiet with much of the focus on defender Jonathan Tah's transfer to Bayern. The player wants to go with just a year left on his contract, but Bayern and Leverkusen are yet to reach a final agreement on a fee.

Bayern re-booted

Vincent Kompany was eventually appointed Bayern coach in the summer to replace Thomas Tuchel, who had a fraught season after taking over from Julian Nagelsmann the season before. Continuity is an issue at the Bavarian powerhouse, which has endured upheaval at the boardroom level in recent years. Powerbroker Uli Hoeneß still maintains considerable influence, part of the reason Tuchel's tenure did not go to plan. A summer shakeup of the squad was expected, but so far only Portugal midfielder João Palhinha, French winger Michael Olise and Japanese defender Hiroki Ito have arrived. Defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui have rejoined Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. Bayern was chasing Rennes attacker Desiré Doué but the 19-year-old has reportedly opted to join Paris Saint-Germain instead.