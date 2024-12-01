Ruben Amorim's Manchester United serenaded by fans after 4-0 win against Everton

LONDON: Ruben Amorim has got Manchester United fans smiling again after a 4-0 win against Everton on Sunday.

The Old Trafford crowd serenaded United's players with ole late in Amorim's first Premier League game at Old Trafford.

It marks a big change from the boos that rang around the stadium toward the end of former manager Erik ten Hag's reign.

In Amorim's third game in charge in all competitions since taking over last month, United produced its best performance under him, with Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee scoring two goals each.

"It is a nice result. It is important with a new coach and a new way of playing; we are still learning. We have to back up this performance," Rashford said.

Amorim is undefeated since taking over last month and United is ninth - four points off the top four.

Third-place Chelsea beat Aston Villa 3-0 and Tottenham drew 1-1 with Fulham a week after thrashing Manchester City 4-0.

On target, it hasn't taken long for Amorim to get United's strikers scoring.

Rashford has three goals in three games under the Portuguese, having managed four in 18 before that.

Rasmus Hojlund scored twice in the Europa League win against Bodo Glimt and Zirkzee's double on Sunday were his first goals since the season's opening game.