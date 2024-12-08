Forest condemn Amorim's Manchester United to second straight defeat

MANCHESTER: Nottingham Forest condemned Manchester United to their second straight Premier League defeat on Saturday, beating Ruben Amorim's men 3-2 at Old Trafford.

United forward Rasmus Hojlund cancelled out Nikola Milenkovic's early goal but Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood put the visitors in charge and they kept United at bay after Bruno Fernandes pulled one back.

Forest's first win at Old Trafford since 1994 lifts them to fifth in the Premier League table but United are languishing in 13th spot.

Amorim made a positive start to his career in the United dugout after replacing the sacked Erik ten Hag last month, drawing one and winning two of his first three games.

But he warned the "storm will come" for the struggling club, who have endured a torrid start to the season.

Reality is now starting to bite hard after a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal in midweek followed by Saturday's reverse at home.

"Tough game in a tough moment but we have to continue the job," a disappointed Amorim told the BBC.

"This is a long journey. We are improving in some aspects. We have to win games to help us improve the team.

"We are in the start of something so big that we pay attention to every detail. We already know it's a big job so we have to continue."

The former Sporting Lisbon boss will likely be as frustrated with the manner of the goals as the result.