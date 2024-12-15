ISL: Bengaluru FC fight back to earn a point

BENGALURU: Bengaluru FC were in danger of suffering their third defeat of the ongoing Indian Super League season, in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Sahil Tavora had struck for FC Goa, their opponent on the day, from just outside the penalty box to silence the home crowd. With barely 25 minutes of regulation time remaining, Bengaluru had a mountain to climb.

But the narrative changed soon after as Bengaluru found the spark that they needed through Ryan Williams’ goal.

Vinith Venkatesh had a big hand in it. It was his brilliant delivery inside the box that found William’s run. The latter hit a first-time finish across the goalkeeper. It was a timely goal that the home side needed.

With eight minutes of regulation time remaining, Bengaluru completed the fightback with several players involved in the build-up. Williams was once again involved. His initial shot from the right was denied by the post.

However, Roshan Singh, who was on the left, found the ball that rebounded off the post and did very well to cut it inside for Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who was also involved during the build-up. The latter was sharp enough to adjust his body for a first-time finish.

Veteran Sandesh Jhingan had handed the away team a dream start by scoring in the sixth minute of the contest.

With a point, Bengaluru FC (24 point) climbed to the top spot in the standings. Mohun Bagan are second with 23 points and two games in hand. FC Goa, meanwhile, are in fourth position with 19 points but they do have a game in hand.