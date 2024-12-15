Jota rescues 10-man Liverpool in Fulham draw, Arsenal frustrated

LONDON: Diogo Jota rescued Liverpool as the Premier League leaders recovered from Andy Robertson's early red card to snatch a 2-2 draw with Fulham, while Arsenal's title challenge was dented by a goalless stalemate against Everton on Saturday.

With just four minutes left at Anfield, Arne Slot's side were in danger of losing for just the second time in 15 top-flight games this season.

But Jota grabbed a valuable equaliser as Liverpool extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 19 matches since a loss to Nottingham Forest in September.

With last weekend's Merseyside derby at Everton postponed by severe weather, Liverpool have now gone two league games without a win following their 3-3 draw at Newcastle.

The Reds sit five points clear of second-placed Chelsea, who can close the gap with a win against Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Liverpool were rocked in the 11th minute as Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira met Antonee Robinson's cross with an agile volley that deflected in off Robertson.

The Reds suffered another blow when Scotland left-back Robertson was sent off in the 17th minute for a professional foul on Harry Wilson.

But Slot's men have made a habit of coming from behind this season and Cody Gakpo equalised in the 47th minute with a stooping header from Mohamed Salah's cross.

Fulham forward Rodrigo Muniz delivered a sucker punch as he bundled over the line from Robinson's cross in the 76th minute.

That set the stage for a dramatic finale as Jota levelled in the 86th minute with a cool finish past Bernd Leno from the edge of the area.

"I don't think I could have asked for more from my players, especially after going down to 10 men," Slot said.

"It's an emotional game. It's good to see our performance after so many setbacks."

Arsenal failed to take advantage of Liverpool's rare stumble as the Gunners were kept at bay on a frustrating afternoon at the Emirates Stadium.