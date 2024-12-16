Man United secures stunning late 2-1 comeback win against Man City

MANCHESTER: Amad Diallo struck a 90th-minute winner as Manchester United staged a stunning late comeback to beat Manchester City 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Four-time defending champion City led the Manchester derby 1-0 going into the 88th minute at the Etihad Stadium. But the game was turned round in dramatic fashion as Bruno Fernandes leveled from the penalty spot and Diallo sealed victory for United — prompting head coach Ruben Amorim to declare "something magic happened."

"It was a very tough match but we believe until the end. We managed to score. We needed that win. It was important for us and for our fans," Amorim said.

City fans jeered at the final whistle as their once dominant team's woeful run of form extended to one win and eight losses in 11 games.

"I'm the boss, I'm the manager and I'm not good enough. It's as simple as that," Guardiola said.

It was a first derby victory for new United head coach Ruben Amorim, who led Sporting Lisbon to a 4-1 win against City in one of his last games in charge of the Portuguese club in November.