If Jürgen Klopp is available, Jim Curtin says no others need be interviewed by US Soccer

NEW YORK: Jim Curtin thinks the search for Gregg Berhalter’s successor as U.S. coach doesn’t need to be complicated.

“If Jürgen Klopp is available to do it and wants to do it, you don’t need an interview process for that. That’s the guy,” the Philadelphia Union coach said Thursday. “But the reality is I don't know how serious that is.”

Klopp retired from Liverpool this spring after nine seasons that included Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League titles and appears to be the fan favorite to replace Berhalter, who was fired Wednesday following the Americans' first-round exit at the Copa America.

Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Marcelo Bielsa also are among those being speculated about as candidates to lead the Americans into the 2026 World Cup, along with Curtin, Steve Cherundolo, Jesse Marsch, Hugo Pérez, Pellegrino Matarazzo, David Wagner, Massimiliano Allegri and Mauricio Pochettino.

“I think you need a bold, brash personality, someone that walks into that room and tells everyone that they're on a clean slate, and they've got to figure out who they want to be going into that World Cup,” said Apple TV lead analyst Taylor Twellman, a former national team forward speaking at this week’s American Century Celebrity Golf Championship.

”Right now this group of players has heard far too long that they're the golden generation of player, yet they haven't really had that significant win," Twellman added, "so I would if I'm running the organization say, hang on a minute, I'm going to take the attention away from players. I'm going to put someone in front of the camera, someone that takes all the eyeballs, all the attention off of them and puts all the pressure on themselves."

USSF sporting director Matt Crocker is leading the search for the coach, who will have his full player pool available for just nine one-week training periods before the team gathers in the weeks ahead of the Americans' World Cup opener on June 12, 2026.