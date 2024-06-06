Emotional Chhetri bows out with Kuwait draw

KOLKATA: Thousands cheered a tearful Sunil Chhetri off the pitch after his last match for India on Thursday, bringing to a close an international career which put him among the world's all-time leading scorers.

Nearly 59,000 fans came to watch the captain's swan song in Kolkata -- a 0-0 draw against Kuwait in a World Cup qualifier.

The 39-year-old forward scored 94 goals for India over a career spanning nearly two decades, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo, Iran's retired Ali Daei and Lionel Messi in the all-time international scorers' list.

Fans flocked to the stadium hours before gates opened to chant, sound bullhorns and dance in the baking afternoon heat.

Fans roared during Chhetri's fleeting opportunities on the ball but otherwise the atmosphere in the stands was subdued.

"Referee don't blow the whistle, otherwise Sunil Chhetri will leave us," said one banner hanging from the stands.

Another showed a stooped Chhetri carrying a giant football daubed with the saffron, white and green of India's flag.

But his 151st and final appearance failed to help India to victory over Kuwait in the Asian World Cup qualifier.

Chhetri's best chance in the 55th minute came to nothing when a pass from Brandon Fernandes was intercepted by the Kuwait keeper.

An emotional Chhetri waved to crowds and pressed his palms together in thanks as he departed the field.

He wiped away tears as he walked through an honour guard formed by his teammates to see him off the pitch.