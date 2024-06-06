Euro 2024: France's enemy is France itself says Evra

CHENNAI: FORMER French captain Patrice Evra has declared France as the favourites to lift the upcoming Euros. "I think, France is a favorite because no other team has a better squad than France. With the starting 11 and the players on the bench, they really want to win that trophy," the 43-year-old told media in an interaction.

In the previous edition in 2021, the two-time champions they made it to the Round of 16, but eventually lost to Switzerland on penalties. But Evra still opted to keep faith in the Kylian Mbappé-led side. "I say France are favourites, but the biggest enemy of France is France.

The problem is sometimes we are too good and we are sometimes arrogant and too confident. No other team in this tournament have a better squad than France, the starting 11 and the players on the bench. So we have to be patient and not be frustrated and wait at the right time, you know, to hurt the opponent," Evra, who was recently announced as an expert panellist on Sony Sports Network's coverage for the event, mentioned.

"Everyone would like to have that kind of problem. Any manager in the world," Evra said when asked about France's problem of plenty while choosing the playing XI. "Any manager in the world. So it's all this diversity and that's to make France one of the strongest national teams in the world. Sometimes we can be too arrogant. So we need to be careful. But France will be ready no matter what," the confident former captain said.

The 17th edition of the Euros will kick off on June 14 with the opening game between hosts Germany and Scotland in Munich. The group stage will continue till June 26 with 24 teams divided into six groups. The Round of 16 will begin on June 29 and Berlin will host the final of the tournament on July 14.