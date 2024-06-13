Euro 2024: Sporting spirit in political science

In an unconnected but equally concerning poll put out by ARD, a public broadcaster, one of the questions pertaining to the make-up of the team, with respect to race (21% of the randomly selected 1304 people responded by saying yes when asked if they would prefer more white-skinned players in the side. Both Nagelsmann and Bayern defender Joshua Kimmich were shocked by the question. "I thought about it briefly and I have the feeling that we need to wake up a bit," the coach said last week. "There are people in Europe who have had to flee because of war, economic factors, environmental disasters, people who simply want to be taken in. We have to ask what are we doing?

"We in Germany are doing well and when we say something like that, I think it's crazy how we turn a blind eye and simply block out such things." Both of them agreed that question was racist. Nagelsmann went further to call the poll 'crap'. "We are playing a European Championship for everyone in the country,” the 36-year-old said. “Anyone who can play top football is invited to be a national player and give their all for their country. That is what we are doing. I hope I never have to read about such a crap survey again.”

This fracture came into sharp focus hours before Dortmund's Champions League final against Real Madrid. The Bundesliga club, it emerged, signed a deal with Germans weapons-maker, Rheinmetall. It attracted criticism from some of Dortmund's fans. "Just be honest," said schwartzgelb.de, the club's biggest fan blog. "Say Rheinmetall wants to improve its image and BVB wants the money, and that you have decided the company corresponds to the club’s values. But save us the statesman-like chatter." That Rheinmetall also supplies munitions to Israel didn't escape the fans venting their ire.

Football can be a very powerful tool to unite people (and societies). It acted as a balm when Germany last hosted a major event, the 2006 World Cup. Eighteen years on, will it have the same effect when Ilkay Gundogan, the captain, leads the team against Scotland on Friday night? The wider German society will hope it can.

****

Before going to the Qatar World Cup in 2022, the German FA dropped 'Die Mannschaft'. Literally known as 'the team', it was supposed to be the team's big rebranding project (akin to Albiceleste (Argentina) or Selacao (Brazil) or Azzurri (Italy) . As it was considered extremely arrogant in nature, the FA quietly did away with it. At Qatar, they hit their nadir. Back-to-back World Cup group stage eliminations. Aristocrats reduced to also-rans. If they thought that was their nadir, 2023 saw something even worse. The last time they endured back-to-back-to-back losses, they were known as West Germany. Overall, they had lost six times in 11 matches.

Nagelsmann was the man who had overseen some of these losses but a quiet revolution was afoot. Multiple systems were trialled, debuts were handed out and numerous personnel were given a go in the same position. Some of the problems remained, especially at the back (they conceded eight goals to close the year, including three in a 2-3 loss to Turkiye).