Malaysia footballer badly hurt in acid attack pledges to play again

SHAH ALAM (Malaysia): A Malaysian international badly hurt in an acid attack in May broke down in tears on Thursday as he pledged to return to football in "one to two months".

Selangor FC winger Faisal Halim suffered fourth-degree burns on his neck, shoulder, hands and chest in the attack at a shopping centre outside Kuala Lumpur on May 5.

Nicknamed "Mickey", the popular 26-year-old spent three weeks in hospital and had multiple surgeries for the burns to his skin.

Speaking to journalists for the first time since the ordeal, a tearful Faisal said: "My hope is to return to the pitch in the next one to two months, even though the doctor says it could take up to six months."

He added: "I am willing to return to training when doctors give me the green light."

Scars were visible on the left side of his head and face. He also appeared underweight and his physical movements seemed slower.

A dozen burly bodyguards wearing black escorted the player into the press conference.

Faisal did not explain why, but said that "right now I am kept in a secret hideout" with his family, expressing hope "I can soon be free and no need to hide".