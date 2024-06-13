Slavia Prague midfielder Petr Ševčík replaces injured Michal Sadílek on the Czech Euro 2024 team

PRAGUE: Slavia Prague midfielder Petr Ševčík has replaced the injured Michal Sadílek for the Czech Republic ahead of the European Championship, the national team said Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Ševčík, who has played 15 international games, will join the team in time for Thursday’s flight to Hamburg for the tournament in Germany.

Sadílek, who plays for Dutch club Twente, sustained a leg injury at the team’s training camp in Austria.

Ševčík and Sadílek were both on the Czech team that reached the quarterfinals at the previous Euros.

The Czechs open the tournament against Portugal on June 18. They will also face Georgia and Turkey in Group F.