Football

Debut AFC Women's Champions League to kick off with 22 clubs

The 22 teams will come from across Asia, including North Korea, and the tournament will begin in August with a preliminary phase.
Representative image
Representative image
AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: The first edition of the Asian Women's Champions League will kick off with 22 teams and the eventual winner will pocket at least $1.3 million, the continental governing body said Friday.

The Asian Football Confederation hopes the inaugural competition will provide a major boost to the women's game across the region.

The 22 teams will come from across Asia, including North Korea, and the tournament will begin in August with a preliminary phase.

"Twenty-two member associations who have expressed interest in taking part will each be represented by one club for the landmark 2024/25 campaign," the AFC said.

After the preliminary, group and initial knockout phases, the semi-finals and final will be played at a central venue from May 21 to 24 next year.

Among the teams involved will be Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds Ladies, Melbourne City from Australia and Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr.

Asian Women's Champions League

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com