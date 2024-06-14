Debut AFC Women's Champions League to kick off with 22 clubs

KUALA LUMPUR: The first edition of the Asian Women's Champions League will kick off with 22 teams and the eventual winner will pocket at least $1.3 million, the continental governing body said Friday.

The Asian Football Confederation hopes the inaugural competition will provide a major boost to the women's game across the region.

The 22 teams will come from across Asia, including North Korea, and the tournament will begin in August with a preliminary phase.

"Twenty-two member associations who have expressed interest in taking part will each be represented by one club for the landmark 2024/25 campaign," the AFC said.

After the preliminary, group and initial knockout phases, the semi-finals and final will be played at a central venue from May 21 to 24 next year.

Among the teams involved will be Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds Ladies, Melbourne City from Australia and Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr.