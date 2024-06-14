Euro 2024: Familiar foes Spain and Croatia clash again in group opener

BERLIN: Spain’s bid for a fourth European Championship title begins against Croatia in Berlin’s Olympic Stadium — where the final will be played next month. The other teams in the group are defending champion Italy and Albania. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. local (1600 GMT) on Saturday. Here’s what to know about the match:

MATCH FACTS

— Spain and Croatia have met in each of the previous four editions of the European Championship, with Spain knocking out Croatia after a 5-3 extra-time win in the round of 16 at Euro 2020. Spain also defeated Croatia on penalties to win the UEFA Nations League last year.

— Zlatko Dalić’s Croatia team is again led by the evergreen Luka Modrić, who at 38 will be playing at the tournament for the fifth time. Modrić joins his national teammates after winning a Spanish league and Champions League double with Real Madrid.

— Spain warmed up with big wins over Andorra and Northern Ireland, with Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal bagging four goals over the two games.

— Croatia warmed up with an encouraging win over Portugal.

— Spain midfielder Dani Olmo played for Croatian power Dinamo Zagreb between 2014-20. During this time, he played with Croatia players Dominik Livaković, Bruno Petković, Lovro Majer, Josip Šutalo, Joško Gvardiol, Luka Ivanušec, Marko Pjaca and Borne Sosa.

— It’s the first match of Euro 2024 in the German capital, where enthusiasm for the tournament has been slow to build.

— Spain is placing its faith in youngsters Lamine Yamal (16) and Nico Williams (21).

TEAM NEWS

— Spain coach Luis de la Fuente dropped Barcelona teenager Pau Cubarsí and midfielders Marcos Llorente and Aleix García from his final 26-man squad for the tournament. García has since joined Bundesliga winner Bayer Leverkusen. De la Fuente opted instead for Real Betis forward Ayoze Pérez and 21-year-old Barcelona midfielder Fermín López.