Euro 2024: Hungary faces Switzerland in first round of Group A

Hungary faces Switzerland on Saturday in Cologne in their first Group A match. The other teams in the group are host nation Germany and Scotland. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. local time (1300 GMT/9 a.m. EST). Here’s what to know about the match:

Match facts

— Switzerland is aiming for a winning start to its Euro 2024 campaign as it bids to reach the knockout stages for the third European Championship in a row.

— Hungary comes into the tournament with an impressive record in recent years and came through qualifying unbeaten. A loss to Ireland in a pre-tournament friendly last week was the team’s first defeat since 2022.

— Hungary’s fans will be under scrutiny after racist and homophobic abuse by its supporters during the last European Championship in 2021, and against England later the same year.

Team news

— Hungary’s star midfielder, Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool, needed treatment on his left thigh in Saturday’s 3-0 friendly win over Israel and was substituted as a precaution but seems likely to be fit.

— Gregor Kobel reached the Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund but is set to be only the second-choice Swiss goalkeeper at Euro 2024. The more experienced Yann Sommer is Switzerland’s starter and won the Italian title at Inter Milan this season.

— A calf injury means Swiss winger Steven Zuber may be doubtful. Xherdan Shaqiri could play in his place.

— Switzerland made a formal complaint to UEFA about the quality of its training field in Stuttgart but opted against relocating to another facility because the travel would take too long.