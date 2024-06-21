Dominant Spain brush past Italy to reach Euro 2024 knockouts

GELSENKIRCHEN: Spain qualified for the last 16 of Euro 2024 with a match to spare on Thursday after beating defending champions Italy 1-0 in a dominant display which ensured that La Roja would go through as Group B winners.

Riccardo Calafiori's own goal nine minutes after half-time was the difference between the two sides in the biggest match to date at the tournament in Germany.

But the slender margin of victory in Gelsenkirchen didn't reflect a statement performance from Spain who completely nullified Italy and should have had the game won by half-time, as they did in their opening round thumping of Croatia.

Nico Williams was the star for Spain as he ran Napoli right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo ragged and supplied the cross from which the unfortunate Calafiori poked the winning goal into his own net.

"We had quite a few really good chances, but we're very happy because we showed that we are a great team and that we can stifle any team," said Spain captain Alvaro Morata.

Luis de la Fuente's team have a perfect six points at the top of the group and take on Albania on Monday knowing that they are already in the knockout rounds and playing like potential champions.

For Italy Thursday's deserved defeat was a reality check as vibrant Spain peppered the brilliant Gianliugi Donnarumma's goal throughout the match.

"We misplaced too many easy passes and didn't play with enough quality. If you make that many mistakes you are going to be punished," said Donnarumma who made eight saves.

It was a performance reminiscent of the Euro 2012 final between the two teams when Spain crushed Italy 4-0.

However all is not lost for Luciano Spalletti's team, who are second on three points, as a draw with Croatia on Monday will be enough to guarantee qualification behind Spain.

"We created some situations with which we could have equalised, but they were much better than us. They deserved to win," said Spalletti to RAI.