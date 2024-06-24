Last-gasp Fuellkrug goal rescues top spot for Euro hosts Germany

FRANKFURT: A stoppage-time header from Niclas Fuellkrug rescued a 1-1 draw for Germany against Switzerland on Sunday in Frankfurt, ensuring the Euro hosts finish top of Group A.

The Swiss took the lead when Dan Ndoye scored from close range after 28 minutes to stun the home side.

Germany took a series of risks late in the hope of an equaliser and veteran striker Fuellkrug delivered, heading home in the second minute of stoppage time.

The result means Switzerland, rather than Germany, face a tougher last 16 assignment, setting up a potential meeting with holders Italy or 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia.

The Germans look set to face second place in England's Group C, which is currently Denmark.

"I think the equaliser was deserved, as was the group win. We threw a lot forward at the end," said Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann.

"The cross was perfect. That was a nice moment for us as a team, that could be decisive. That changes the situation," Fuellkrug told ARD.

Heading into the match the hosts were optimistic they had turned the corner after almost a decade of disappointment at major tournaments, with two World Cup group stage exits bookending a Euros last 16 elimination.

Led by an experienced midfield featuring captain Ilkay Gundogan and Toni Kroos, Germany beat both Scotland and Hungary in their first two matche.

Germany were however caught off guard by Switzerland's energy and failed to carve out many clear-cut chances.

Despite Fuellkrug's late rescue effort, Nagelsmann will have plenty to ponder after the stodgy performance.