César Luis Menotti, coach who led Argentina to its first World Cup title in 1978, dies at 85

BUENOS AIRES: César Luis Menotti (85), the charismatic coach who led Argentina to its first World Cup title in 1978, has died, the Argentine Football Association said Sunday.
"Goodbye, dear Flaco!" the association's statement added, using Menotti's nickname which means "the thin one.
Local media reports indicated that Menotti was admitted to a clinic in March with severe anaemia. He reportedly underwent surgery for phlebitis in April and subsequently returned home.
Menotti was renowned for his passion for football and his sharp ability to explain its mechanics and he was considered one of the most emblematic and influential coaches in Argentine soccer.
Beyond his coaching career, Menotti was a political activist and an affiliate member of the Argentine Communist Party, a boxing fan and an admirer of the works of Latin American writers Mario Benedetti, Gabriel García Márquez, Jorge Luis Borges, Mario Sábato and Joan Manuel Serrat, among others.
He started his career as a player for Rosario Central (1960-1963 and 1967), then went to Racing Club (1964) and Boca Juniors (1965-1966), all Argentine clubs.
Menotti also played for the New York Generals in the U.S.(1967), followed by Brazil's Santos (1968) and Italy's Juventus (1969-1970). At Santos, he played alongside Pelé, whom he never hesitated to qualify as the best player among legends.
Menotti coached Argentina's national team between 1974 and 1983. He was convinced the side did not get the recognition it deserved when it won the World Cup in 1978 because the country was ruled by a military junta responsible for widespread human rights violations.
Menotti also coached Mexico's national team in 1991-1992. He also led Barcelona (1983-1984), where he had Maradona on his squad; Atletico Madrid (1987-88); Uruguay's Penarol (1990-91); Italy's Sampdoria (1997) and Mexico's Tecos (2007) his last coaching job.