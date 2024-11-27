Pep Guardiola clarifies his remark about self harm made after Man City's latest bad result

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has moved to clarify a light-hearted remark he made about wanting to harm himself following his team’s match in the Champions League.

Guardiola emerged to speak to media after the 3-3 draw with Feyenoord on Tuesday — during which City conceded three goals after the 75th minute to squander the lead — with a cut on his nose as well as some scratches across the top of his head.

Asked about those marks, Guardiola said: “Yeah, my finger. Here,” as he performed a rapid downward motion along his nose. “My nail.”

Then he added with a smile: “I want to harm myself.”

On Wednesday, a post from Guardiola’s account on social media platform X made reference to that remark, with the Spanish coach saying he had been “caught off guard” by the question and his “answer was in no way intended to make light of the very serious issue of self harm.”

“I know that many people struggle with mental health issues every day,” continued the post by Guardiola, who recommended that anyone seeking help should contact Samaritans.