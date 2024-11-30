Coach Luis Enrique feels 'super confident' despite PSG's Champions League struggles

PARIS: Coach Luis Enrique is “super confident” Paris Saint-Germain is on the right track, even though the Champions League table suggests the team is going backward.

A semifinalist last season, PSG is in the elimination zone in 25th place out of 36 sides. Tuesday's 1-0 defeat away to Bayern Munich was its third in five games. There are struggles in goal while up front it has mustered a measly three goals as Enrique continues to play without a recognised center forward.

“I'm super confident. The position in the Champions League table is not deserved, we should have nine points,” Enrique said Friday ahead of Saturday's French league game against Nantes. “We can improve in every area, but I'm very optimistic.”

Still, the former Spain and Barcelona coach hinted at changes to come.

“All the defeats and all the games provide a coach with much information. Accumulating all of this will have an impact on my decisions,” he said, without explaining what needs changing.

“I could (say) but this would break the pact I have with my players. Dirty linen should be washed in private.”

In a rare admission, Enrique accepted he had “probably” made some wrong decisions.