Mbappé's representatives dismiss Swedish reports of a rape claim

STOCKHOLM: French soccer star Kylian Mbappé's representatives have rejected as "false and irresponsible" reports in Swedish media saying he is the subject of a rape investigation in the Nordic country.

Without citing sources, several Swedish media including tabloids Expressen and Aftonbladet and broadcasters SVT and TV4 reported that the Real Madrid striker was the subject of a rape claim following a visit to Stockholm last week.

In response to the reports, Swedish prosecutors issued a brief statement Tuesday saying a rape had been reported to police, but didn't name any suspect.

"According to the report the incident took place on Oct. 10, 2024, at a hotel in central Stockholm," said the statement published by the Swedish Prosecution Authority.

Prosecutor Marina Chirakova, who is leading that investigation, declined to give any further details.

"From my side I cannot confirm whether there is a suspect in the case," she told The Associated Press.

Names of suspects are typically not made public by Swedish authorities until charges are filed or a suspect is ordered held in pre-trial detention.

Mbappé's communications team accused Swedish media of spreading "slanderous" rumors.