What's next in Swedish rape investigation into Mbappe? Answers to five big questions

STOCKHOLM: Following media reports that French football star Kylian Mbappe is being investigated for rape in Sweden, all eyes have turned to the Nordic country's legal system to know what happens next.

A Swedish prosecutor has confirmed that a rape investigation has been opened after Mbappe and his entourage made a two-day visit to Stockholm October 9-11.

Several media outlets have reported that Mbappe is the target of the investigation, but the prosecutor has not confirmed the name of the suspect.

Here are five things to know about the Swedish investigative process.

What happens now?

Swedish prosecutor Malin Kuhn explained to AFP that after an investigation is opened, the first steps are usually to secure technical evidence and witness statements.

The plaintiff, who has not been identified, has been questioned by police, according to daily Aftonbladet.

It is not known whether Mbappe had been questioned by Thursday, but his lawyer told reporters on Tuesday that he would cooperate with Swedish police if necessary.

While the investigation is ongoing, it is confidential and neither the suspect, the media nor anyone else is informed of how it is proceeding, Kuhn said.

This is to protect the integrity of the investigation as well as the suspect, in case the investigation is dropped at an early stage.

"In some cases the suspect has a story that is credible, and then the investigation can be dropped immediately," the prosecutor said.