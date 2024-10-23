ISL: Fall rises to lift Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Mourtada Fall scored the decisive goal as Odisha FC condemned East Bengal to their sixth consecutive defeat in the ongoing season of the ISL, here on Tuesday. With the tie locked at 1-1, Ahmed Jahouh delivered a dangerous freekick into the box.

Defender Fall rose highest to head the ball into the back of the net, a goal that eventually resulted in a 2-1 win for Odisha. Roy Krishna had earlier put Odisha in front in the 22nd minute. East Bengal had drawn level after striker Dimitrios Diamantakos had converted from the penalty spot, just seconds before the half-time whistle.

Just 10 minutes after conceding the lead for the second time, things turned from bad to worse for the visiting side after Provat Lakra was sent off for a bad tackle. With this win, Odisha climbed to seventh spot.