India face Syria, aiming for successive Intercontinental Cup titles

HYDERABAD: Hosts India and Syria are set to go head-to-head in a winner-takes-all contest for the Intercontinental Cup trophy in Hyderabad on Monday.

India, who began the competition with a goalless draw against Mauritius on Tuesday, are aiming for their second consecutive Intercontinental Cup triumph, and third overall.

Syria's 2-0 victory over Mauritius on Friday gives them a slight advantage heading into the final match, as the Eagles of Qasioun need only a draw to secure the trophy.

Syria have a long history of participating in tournaments in India, but the title has always eluded them. The West Asians lost back-to-back Nehru Cup finals to India in 2007 and 2009 before finishing fourth in 2012. In their most recent trip to India, during the 2019 Intercontinental Cup, Syria finished in third place.

For the Blue Tigers to prevent Syria from securing their first silverware on Indian soil, they will need to break a winless streak that stretches back to November last year.

"It will be a difficult game for both sides. It's a friendly game, but the team who wins the game wins the trophy. We expect to play a good game and win the tournament," said India head coach Manolo Márquez, who celebrated his 56th birthday on Saturday.

However, the Spaniard also stressed the importance of playing good football, suggesting that positive results would follow. "If you ask me, I prefer to play a good game than to win the tournament. I don't want to win it 1-0, scoring with the hand. I want the team to understand our ideas and play better because, ultimately, it's not about winning or losing.

"You need to establish a style of play, and that's what we are focusing on. Obviously, when you win, the confidence grows, and then it's easier. But for now, it's important that we believe we can compete against all the teams. When you have time to work, the chances of success are greater," Márquez explained in the pre-match press conference.

Defender Jay Gupta echoed his coach's sentiments: "Obviously, it's a game where we have to fight for the cup, but we're just focused on how we adapt to what the coach wants as soon as possible."

Having completed a week of training in Hyderabad, the 22-year-old shared that the mood in the dressing room is positive following Márquez's arrival. "I think a lot of players have already been under coach Manolo for a longer time (at club level), so they know how to adapt to him. But I just wanted to say the atmosphere in the dressing room is really, really positive," said Gupta.

Márquez admitted that, fitness-wise, the team still has work to do since the season is only just beginning, but he and his coaching staff are pleased with the players' attitude in training.

"When you are in pre-season, you're not at your physical peak. In fact, some players finished the first game very tired, which is normal. One good thing is that all 25 players are available for tomorrow. We're satisfied with how they're working. We're very happy with the attitude they bring to every training session," Márquez added.

Syria, like India, are also in a new era under head coach José Lana. The Spaniard was pleased with their performance in the opening match against Mauritius, where goals from Mustafa Abdullatif and Mahmoud Al-Mawas sealed a 2-0 win. He is hopeful of further improvement against India.

"I think India are a great team. I like the way they play with this coach. They try to move the ball fast. I think it will be a difficult match for us. Our only objective tomorrow is to be better than we were in our previous match," said Lana.

Sharing his views on the Indian team, the Syrian coach added: "I think they have good organisation. They know how to play when they don't have the ball. They try to press high. And when they have the ball, they try to play faster and move it from side to side."