Mbappé benched as France overcomes Belgium in Nations League clash

GENEVA: Even after leaving star forward Kylian Mbappé on the bench, France handed Belgium yet another loss in the Nations League.

Two of Mbappé’s former teammates at Paris Saint-Germain, Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembélé, struck with powerful shots either side of half-time in a 2-0 win in Lyon on Monday.

The latest win helped France make up ground in the top-tier Nations League group after losing 3-1 to Italy in Paris on Friday.

Italy beat Israel 2-1 on Monday and leads the four-team group.

Also, Erling Haaland scored a decisive 80th-minute goal in Norway’s 2-1 win over Austria, and Slovenia star Benjamin Šeško scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Kazakhstan.

Haaland and Šeško once were clubmates in Austria at Salzburg.

Mbappé was rested from the start, despite France seeking to avoid a third straight loss, two months after a European Championship semi-final exit against eventual title-winners Spain.

Real Madrid’s new star had little pre-season preparation after Euro 2024 and played a full game against Italy.

He was eased in against Belgium by coach Didier Deschamps, who sent on his captain in the 67th minute to replace Kolo Muani.

France extended its winning run over Belgium to four games in the Mbappé era.

Starting in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, Les Bleus also eliminated Belgium in the 2021 Nations League semi-finals and in the Euro 2024 round of 16.

Monday’s game was 43 years to the day since France last lost a competitive game against Belgium, in 1981 in Brussels during a World Cup qualifier.

Belgium started with fierce intent, and France survived a wave of early attacks in an increasingly testy atmosphere.

Belgium forward Loïs Openda was at the heart of most of the action and confrontations.

France led in the 30th minute when Kolo Muani lashed in a shot from close range after goalkeeper Koen Casteels pushed out a weak, bouncing effort from Dembélé.