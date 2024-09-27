Mbappé likely to miss Madrid Derby as real face Atlético without injured striker

BARCELONA: Kylian Mbappé is expected to miss his first major domestic match since joining Real Madrid when the defending champions face Atlético Madrid in La Liga this Sunday. The striker is sidelined after suffering a hamstring injury, the club confirmed earlier this week.

The injury occurred shortly after the French star netted his seventh goal of the season for Madrid in a victory over Alavés. With his absence, manager Carlo Ancelotti now faces the challenge of replacing his biggest signing since Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival more than a decade ago.

Ancelotti has several options to consider for filling the void left by Mbappé. One possibility is maintaining the three-forward line by starting fellow newcomer Endrick. The explosive 18-year-old Brazilian has already impressed with two goals in brief substitute appearances, totalling just 47 minutes on the pitch. Endrick could join compatriots Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo in attack.

Alternatively, Ancelotti might opt to revert to the 4-4-2 formation that proved successful in last season’s league and Champions League triumphs, albeit without the now-retired Toni Kroos. This formation would allow him to bolster the midfield by bringing in another player, such as Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, or Arda Güler, to play alongside likely starters Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, and Aurélien Tchouaméni.

"I don’t know if (Mbappé) is going to play or not, but they have several good players to turn to," Atlético goalkeeper Jan Oblak remarked. "Whoever plays will play well and want to win as much as we do."