Mbappé likely to miss Madrid Derby as real face Atlético without injured striker

BARCELONA: Kylian Mbappé is expected to miss his first major domestic match since joining Real Madrid when the defending champions face Atlético Madrid in La Liga this Sunday. The striker is sidelined after suffering a hamstring injury, the club confirmed earlier this week.
The injury occurred shortly after the French star netted his seventh goal of the season for Madrid in a victory over Alavés. With his absence, manager Carlo Ancelotti now faces the challenge of replacing his biggest signing since Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival more than a decade ago.
Ancelotti has several options to consider for filling the void left by Mbappé. One possibility is maintaining the three-forward line by starting fellow newcomer Endrick. The explosive 18-year-old Brazilian has already impressed with two goals in brief substitute appearances, totalling just 47 minutes on the pitch. Endrick could join compatriots Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo in attack.
Alternatively, Ancelotti might opt to revert to the 4-4-2 formation that proved successful in last season’s league and Champions League triumphs, albeit without the now-retired Toni Kroos. This formation would allow him to bolster the midfield by bringing in another player, such as Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, or Arda Güler, to play alongside likely starters Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, and Aurélien Tchouaméni.
"I don’t know if (Mbappé) is going to play or not, but they have several good players to turn to," Atlético goalkeeper Jan Oblak remarked. "Whoever plays will play well and want to win as much as we do."
Atlético Madrid were the only team to defeat Real Madrid during last season’s domestic title campaign, securing a 3-1 win in the home derby and a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Currently, Madrid are second in the La Liga standings, trailing leaders Barcelona by four points. Barcelona, under new manager Hansi Flick, have won all seven of their games this season, amassing a perfect 21 points.
Meanwhile, Atlético are in third place, two points behind Madrid. Their recent win over Celta Vigo on Wednesday came courtesy of a 90th-minute goal by new signing Julián Álvarez, securing a 1-0 victory. Álvarez’s late strike may earn him a place in Diego Simeone’s starting line-up for the derby, potentially alongside the ever-reliable Antoine Griezmann. Alexander Sørloth remains Simeone’s other top attacking option.
Álvarez and Sørloth, along with summer signings Connor Gallagher and Robin Le Normand, are part of the significant squad overhaul at Atlético.
Barcelona will travel to Osasuna on Saturday, aiming to equal their club record for the best start to a season with an eighth consecutive win.